Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Politics

Creating jobs the top govt priority: PM

by Colin Brinsden
4th Jul 2019 4:49 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says the main focus for his government is the creation of jobs.

In his first question to the prime minister in the new parliament, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese asked which policies are working the best for the economy - wages, consumer demand, interest rates or productivity.

"All of them are, all working together," Mr Morrison responded.

"But the issue that this government is most focused on above all things ... is the creation of jobs."

He added the government's income tax cuts will go through the house later on Thursday to the benefit of all Australians.

More Stories

Show More
economy employment jobs scomo

Top Stories

    Not the first time Whitsundays sex offender failed to report

    premium_icon Not the first time Whitsundays sex offender failed to report

    News 'How many more times will it take for him to get the message?'

    Fears of crazy pest invasion spreading from popular harbour

    premium_icon Fears of crazy pest invasion spreading from popular harbour

    Business Tiny pests could wreck havoc after colonies spotted in ports.

    Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    premium_icon Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    News Savers have been warned to shop around

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards