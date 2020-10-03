Menu
Jade Scutt (left) and Bronwyn Dalton at the Whitsundays Arts Festival today. Photo: Elyse Wurm
CREATIVE SPIRIT: Spectators flock to first arts festival

Elyse Wurm
3rd Oct 2020 6:05 PM
SPECTATORS are flocking to Airlie Beach Foreshore tonight as the inaugural Whitsundays Arts Festival gets under way.

It marks the start of three days of festival fun, as workshops, live music, exhibitions and more are set to take place between now and Monday.

Groups of families and friends have put down a picnic rug on the foreshore tonight to catch some of the live music and check out the wearable art display put together by students from St Catherine's Catholic College.

Check out some photos below from the festival.

 

