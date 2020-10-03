CREATIVE SPIRIT: Spectators flock to first arts festival

SPECTATORS are flocking to Airlie Beach Foreshore tonight as the inaugural Whitsundays Arts Festival gets under way.

It marks the start of three days of festival fun, as workshops, live music, exhibitions and more are set to take place between now and Monday.

Groups of families and friends have put down a picnic rug on the foreshore tonight to catch some of the live music and check out the wearable art display put together by students from St Catherine's Catholic College.

Check out some photos below from the festival.