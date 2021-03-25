Menu
Credlin claims gay ‘orgies’ took place at Parliament House

by Tiffany Bakker
25th Mar 2021 5:16 AM | Updated: 6:24 AM
Peta Credlin has accused former Liberal staff members of holding "gay orgies" at Parliament House.

And Tony Abbott's former Chief of Staff said she was labelled "a b***h" for trying to sack staff involved.

Ms Credlin also said she knows those staffers exposed in shocking videos of men masturbating on desks in Parliament House.

Ms Credlin also revealed that she had fired one of the men involved in the videos nearly 10 years ago, saying she vowed he would never set foot in Parliament House again.

 

 

Ms Credlin alleged that in one historical instance, which did not involve any of the men in the video, that evidence was found of a Liberal staffer involved in "orgies".

After one man was sacked for what she described as "disloyalty" she revealed that evidence was found of "orgies" when MPs left the office for Question Time.

"When the MP cleaned out the staffer's desk and the computer, that MP uncovered evidence that for many months that staffer had regularly met with other men, in the middle of the day, when the MP was in question time, for orgies in political offices," Ms Credlin said during her show on Sky News on Wednesday night.

"Labor staffers, not just this Coalition man, and a number of others too."

 

Peta Credlin has claimed historical “gay orgies” were held at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett
Ms Credlin said it was Mr Abbott who brought in tougher standards when he was elected Liberal leader.

"Tony Abbott understood that maintaining standards for staff was as much about keeping good ones as weeding out the bad ones," she said.

Credlin also claimed she knew one of the men sacked for masturbating on MPs desks this week because she had sacked him years earlier for another incident.

"The man sacked by the Morrison Government this week for his disgusting acts on an MPs desk and its distribution on a little chat group. How do you even think about doing that sort of crap at work," she said.

 

Peta Credlin and her husband, Brian Loughnane. Picture: Gary Ramage
"That bloke I demanded to be sacked years earlier. Now that bloke, he's not the same as the man I told you about with the orgies, but the bloke who was sacked this week was someone I sacked years earlier."

But Ms Credlin said she then paid for her stance by being called "a bitch" by Liberal staffers and journalists.

"He never forgave me for it. He backgrounded to journalists about me that I was a bitch, too tough, all the things you've heard before," she said.

"You never heard my side of it, did you? I sacked him and I said he would never be back again in that building. Turnbull rolled Abbott, I was gone and he was back."

 

Peta Credlin made the accusations on her Sky News show. Picture: Sky News
Prime Minister Scott Morrison called out the man's "shameful" behaviour.

Ms Credlin said she also knew the names of other Liberal staffers involved in the masturbatory acts at Parliament House.

"The other three that Peter van Onselen broke in his story this week, I know who you are. I see you," she said.

"The former minister who is alleged to have male prostitutes delivered to Parliament House … the former minister? I see you too.

"For years I copped hit after hit from unnamed sources. I stand by every decision I made. I would do it all again. And as a woman, boy I made some enemies. I have never publicly spoken about my side before.

"But I am not going to stay silent anymore."

Originally published as Credlin claims gay 'orgies' took place at Parliament House

 

