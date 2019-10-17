Creepy Whitsunday events to add to your Halloween calendar

There will be plenty to do in Airlie Beach on Halloween.

THE time to don your scariest costumes and go trick or treating is fast approaching and there's plenty to do in Airlie Beach for both young and old ghouls.

For youngsters, Whitsunday Plaza has teamed up with Whitsunday PCYC to hold a safe trick or treat experience, while Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill has a raft of spooky activities on offer on October 31.

Those a little older will also have the chance to enjoy some freaky fun at events in Airlie pubs.

Whitsunday Plaza: Little Pumpkin Tours, 3.30-5.30pm.

Cost: Gold coin donation.

Children are encouraged to wear their most faBOOlous costumes and get their faces painted to match before being led on a hunt for lollies around the centre's retailers by PCYC youth team the Wild Ones.

Four 30-minute Little Pumpkin Tours will be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Booking are essential and can be made by calling 4946 1505.

Whitsunday PCYC branch manager Billy Li said it was a great way for children to enjoy Halloween.

"This is going to be a ton of fun for our kids in the community, where they will have the opportunity to put their fun costumes ... on and experience tick or treating in a safe and controlled environment.

Whitsunday Plaza Centre manager Cathy Sullivan said the centre was working with the PCYC to educate children about the importance of safe trick or treating.

"Halloween is one of our favourite times of the year because we get to dress up in fun costumes, but we have to know how to trick or treat safely,” she said.

Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill: Northerlies Spooktacular, 4-8pm.

Northerlies Spooktacular will offer face-painting, safe trick or treating stations and spooky games, including a doughnut-eating competition.

Kids will also eat free with an adult purchase at the Spooking Joint Barbecue Hut, and the night will finish with a spooky movie at an outdoor cinema.

Paddy's Shenanigans Halloween Weekender: Paddy's Shenanigan's

A three-day Halloween sesh, ending with a Day of the Dead celebration on November 2.

Live music and prizes for best-dressed each night.

Halloween Party: Magnums Hotel

Hosted by Knife Wound, there will be Creepy cane toad racing on the boardwalk, and the club will be open from 10pm for the creatures of the night.

Entry is free and there will be prizes for the best costumes.

Halloween at Boaty's: The Boat House

A DJ will be playing from 8pm.

The Shed Bar Halloween Weekender: The Shed Bar.

While not actually on Halloween, The Shed Bar's Halloween activities will run from November 1-3.