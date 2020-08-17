Crew aboard ship off Hay Point swabbed for COVID-19

The Kilian Oldendorff is currently docked off the Queensland coast near Hay Point. The bulk carrier, built in 2020, is sailing under the flag of Liberia. It has docked in China, Hong Kong and the Philippines during June and July. Picture: vesselfinder.com

THE crew members aboard a ship anchored off Hay Point have been tested for COVID-19 after three crew members had earlier tested positive.

The Kilian Oldendorff, built in 2020 and flying under the flag of Liberia, arrived off the Mackay coast on Sunday.

Maritime information details port calls at Manila in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Nantong, China in June and July.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said test results for the crew aboard the ship were expected to come back Tuesday.

"Maritime Safety Queensland was advised the bulk carrier Kilian Oldendorff inbound from Hong Kong (via Manila) to the Port of Hay Point reported three crew had tested positive to COVID-19 within the last 14 days," he said.

"All three crew members had disembarked in Manila and the vessel was disinfected before continuing to Australia on August 4, 2020.

"Maritime Safety Queensland received information on the matter late last week from the ship's agent.

"The vessel arrived at Hay Point anchorage yesterday morning and did not engage a reef pilot or a port pilot.

"All crew were tested on board by a private medical facility engaged by the ship's agent on the same afternoon."