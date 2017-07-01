22°
Crew rescued off Hayman Island

Peter Carruthers | 1st Jul 2017 1:36 PM
The RACQ CQ helicopter en route to a vessel in distress off Hayman Island this morning.
The RACQ CQ helicopter en route to a vessel in distress off Hayman Island this morning.

A RACQ CQ rescue helicopter departed Mackay at 10.30 this morning en route to Hayman Island after an emergency beacon was activated.

A spokesperson said the helicopter crew was dispatched by the Australian Maritime Safety authority after an EPERB signal was detected in the northern Whitsunday islands.

The vessel was found by the helicopter and a crew member gave the "thumbs up" sign before the Whitsunday VMR was alerted.

Midge Point VMR towed the stricken vessel back to Airlie Beach with one crew member on board.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  hayman island racq rescue helicopter

