Crew rescues 11m sailboat from sinking off Newry Island

A Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay crew are towing an 11m vessel back to the Mackay Marina from Newry Island after it began taking on water on Monday, December 28, 2020. Picture: VMR Mackay.

A Volunteer Marine Rescue crew has come to the aid of a skipper whose 36-foot (11m) sailboat began taking on water off Newry Island.

Mastermyne 5 skipper Charles Linsley said VMR was towing the broken-down vessel back to safety at the Mackay Marina.

“They had an engine failure and couldn’t get back to Mackay so they requested a tow back,” Mr Linsley said.

“The engine failure was partly caused by taking on water.”

He explained a cracked exhaust was redirecting water into the bilge instead of over the side of the boat, and the bilge pump could not keep up.

Mr Linsley said there was a female skipper and another person on board the sailboat when they arrived at the Seaforth group of islands about 30 nautical miles from Mackay.

“I believe they were coming down from Airlie Beach,” he said.

“It’s pretty choppy out here at the moment.

Mr Lindsey said four other VMR members kindly gave up their holidays to help in the rescue.

“It’s what we do, we’re kind of used to it,” he said.

“It’s always a good ending when you get somebody back.”

Fellow VMR Mackay skipper Don Bowden earlier gave some tips for those heading out on the water over the holiday period:

— Have your boats well prepared

— Carry excess fuel for your required passage and sufficient safety gear including an EPIRB, vinegar for stings and marine radio for communication

— Take plenty of water to avoid dehydration during the summers

— Report into VMR before you head out

— Take a spare battery if you can but only use one battery at a time.