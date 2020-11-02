Crew returns for second day of battling Airlie Beach blaze

Crews have returned for a second day to battle a vegetation fire that broke out on Mount Whitsunday Rd, Airlie Beach. Picture: Elyse Wurm

CREWS have returned to the scene of a fire in Airlie Beach after battling the blaze for more than 13 hours on Monday.

Nine fire crews and a waterbombing helicopter were called to a vegetation fire near Mount Whitsunday Dve and Hermitage Dve on Monday.

The initial call came in about noon with the helicopter arriving in the early afternoon.

Smoke billowed up from bushland behind Mount Whitsunday Dve and blanketed Airlie Beach.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews remained on scene into the early hours of the morning and left about 1.30am.

“Lots of hot spots were dampened down,” she said.

“There were a few trees that were still smoking (and) a few small embers up the hill.”

She said it was “a good sign” it was left unmonitored for several hours this morning but was unsure of the extent of the fire.

One crew returned to the scene behind Club Wyndham about 7am.

A warning from the RFS remained in place for residents to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

The temperature in Airlie Beach is set to hit 28C today with gusts of wind coming in at 24km/h.