Crews at grass fire south of Cairns

A NEW grass fire has broken out south of Cairns as emergency crews monitor blazes around the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Draper Rd and the Bruce Highway, Gordonvale.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and there is no threat to property at this time," a QFES spokeswoman said.

Phillip and Susan Bonaccorsi's property on Carbonate Creek Rd, Dimbulah, after fires raged through it on Tuesday.

"Firefighters may be working along the roadside and motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

"If residents are affected by smoke they should close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medication close by.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately."

LOCATIONS

DIMBULAH

Residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 12.10pm September 14, a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Sandy Creek Road, Piemonte Road and Boonmoo Station, Dimbulah.

It is moving in the direction of Horse Creek and Stannery Hills.

Aircraft are working in the area. Crews are continuing to strengthen containment lines and will monitor the fire.

LOCKHART RIVER

Crews will continue to monitor a bushfire burning in inaccessible land adjacent to Portland Road and Gordon Creek, in the Kutini-Payamu (Iron Range) National Park. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are on scene and waterbombing aircraft will be in the area. There is no threat to property at this time.

NANUM (near Weipa)

Crews are aware of a bushfire burning in the vicinity of John Evans Drive and Kerr Point Drive, Nanum. The fire is contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Private landholder crews are on scene and may be backburning.

WOOROOA (near Ravenshoe)

Crews are aware of a vegetation fire burning in inaccessible land near Yourka Station, south of the Kennedy highway, in the Millstream area. Local landholders are monitoring this fire, and it is posing no threat to property at this time.

MAREEBA

Crews will continue to monitor a bushfire burning between Tinaroo Creek Road and the Barron River, near Walkamin. Crews will continue to strengthen containment lines. Smoke may affect the area including in the vicinity of Tinaroo Falls Dam Road.

The fire ablaze on Phillip and Susan Bonaccorsi's property on Carbonate Creek Rd, Dimbulah.

SAFETY

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IN A BUSHFIRE:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at and your local commercial radio station

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website:

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au