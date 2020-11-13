Menu
Crews from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service will continue to battle a blaze near Proserpine on the weekend. Picture: File
Crews battle ‘large’ bushfire near Proserpine

Laura Thomas
13th Nov 2020 3:45 PM
CREWS are on scene at a large bushfire southwest of Proserpine that could continue throughout the weekend.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services were called to bushfire near Pauls Pocket, about 20km from Proserpine, just after 1pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was posing no threat to property but may continue to burn over the weekend.

She said two crews remained on scene working to control the blaze and aerial support would be in the area to help.

Residents may be affected by smoke over the next few days and were urged to close their windows and doors.

QFES advised residents to keep their medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.

