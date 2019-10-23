Street reopened after firefighters battle blaze in Airlie

Two crews remain on scene at the Airlie Beach vegetation fire.

UPDATE 6.45PM: Residents can return to their properties after a fire started at Horizons Way this afternoon.

The street was initially closed to traffic and residents were told to evacuate, but the street has now re-opened and all people can return.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Horizons Way about 5.30pm.

Two crews from Airlie Beach are currently on scene mopping up.

A Proserpine crew was initially called to the scene but has since left.

UPDATE 6.15PM: Residents are being evacuated from Horizons Way and the street has been closed to traffic as firefighters battle a fire near the Airlie Beach city centre.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the corner of Horizons Way and Raintree Place about 5.30pm.

A QFES spokesman said three crews were fighting the blaze with additional rural crews on stand-by.

Firefighters were working to prevent the fire from traveling up the hill.

INITIAL 6PM: Three fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire in Airlie Beach, with more rural crews put on stand-by.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said Airlie Beach firefighters were called to the fire on the corner of Horizons Way and Raintree Place about 5.30pm today.

A Proserpine fire appliance has also arrived at the blaze.

The spokesman said crews were working to prevent the fire from traveling up the hill.

Rural crews have also been requested to attend the fire.