Menu
Login
UNDER CONTROL: Crews are continuing to monitor the bushfire at Karara.
UNDER CONTROL: Crews are continuing to monitor the bushfire at Karara. Contributed
News

Crews continue to monitor scene at Karara bushfire

Elyse Wurm
by
4th Dec 2018 7:04 AM

FIREFIGHTERS will return to the scene of the Karara bushfire this morning to monitor the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews reported they had left the scene overnight, but would continue to monitor the fire as it continued to burn.

At this stage the fire is under control.

An advice warning still remains in place for the Karara bushfire, advising residents to keep up to date with the state of the fire and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

Phone 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

bushfire fire karara bushfire queensland fire and emergency services summer
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    News Bloomsbury women co-ordinating efforts to help firefighters and farmers.

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    News Dawson MP speaks about fires in parliament

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    News Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault.

    More than three times legal limit

    More than three times legal limit

    News A woman blew more than three times the legal limit

    Local Partners