Dead rat may have caused Bilo kitchen fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
22nd Nov 2020 2:43 PM
UPDATE (2.51PM): A QAS spokeswoman said no patients required transport to Biloela Hospital and no fire was reported at the residence. 

A QFES spokesman said there were unconfirmed reports the smoke may have been caused by a rat that was caught in the appliance. 

ORIGINAL (2.35PM): FIRE and emergency services are currently on scene at a kitchen fire in Biloela.

Crews were called to Biloela-Callide Road about 2.30pm.

It is believed the fire was caused by smoke coming from a kitchen stove.

More to come.

