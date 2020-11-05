Crews rescue women trapped in van at Dingo Beach
TWO women have been rescued after they became trapped inside their van at Dingo Beach.
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Pioneer Drive about midnight.
The women were trapped inside a Hyundai van on arrival, with firefighters forced to cut open one of the doors to let them out.
They were taken to Proserpine Hospital in stable conditions, one with a back injury and the other with abdominal pain.
