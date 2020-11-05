Menu
Dingo Beach in the Whitsundays. Picture: Supplied
Crews rescue women trapped in van at Dingo Beach

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 7:09 AM
TWO women have been rescued after they became trapped inside their van at Dingo Beach.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Pioneer Drive about midnight.

The women were trapped inside a Hyundai van on arrival, with firefighters forced to cut open one of the doors to let them out.

They were taken to Proserpine Hospital in stable conditions, one with a back injury and the other with abdominal pain.

 

