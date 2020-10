Emergency services are responding to a crash at Strathdickie. Photo: File

EMERGENCY services are on scene after a single-vehicle rollover at Strathdickie.

Paramedics were called to the crash site on Gregory Cannon Valley Rd about 10.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said initial reports suggested one person had gotten themselves out of the vehicle after the crash.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is currently at the scene and another is on the way.

More to come.