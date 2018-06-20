Woman critical after two car and truck collision on highway

The scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd about 10km west of Dalby.

The scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd about 10km west of Dalby. Michael Doyle

UPDATE, 1.30PM: A woman is in a critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash near Dalby this morning.

Police said a woman, aged in her 50s, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital from the scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway, about 10km west of Dalby.

Initial investigations suggest a car crossed onto the wrong side of the highway and collided head-on with a prime mover.

A vehicle following the prime mover also collided with the car.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver and passenger of the third car were trapped for a short time but were freed from the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

The pair was taken to Dalby Hospital.

Diversions remain in place with all traffic being directed along the Old Warrego Highway as Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

NOON: One person is being airlifted from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby.

A police spokesman said the person was being airlifted by helicopter from the scene of the crash reported about 10.20am.

All emergency services remain at the incident site about 10km west of Dalby near the intersection of the Yarralla Wheat Rd.

Diversions are in place along Dalby Kogan Rd and delays are expected for vehicles unable to re-route through the detour.

The scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby. Michael Doyle

11AM: Police have closed the Warrego Highway west of Dalby due to a serious two-vehicle crash.

Traffic will be diverted to the Old Warrego Highway on the Dalby Kogan Rd is both directions.

Multiple emergency services crews are at the scene of the crash believed to involve a car and truck at the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd.

The Forensic Crash Unit is en route to the crash scene.

INITIAL, 10.35AM: Emergency services are responding to a serious traffic crash on the Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided on the highway near the intersection of the Yarralla Wheat Rd west of Dalby.

Reports indicate at least one person in trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

The crash was reported to authorities about 10.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services from Toowoomba are responding to the incident along with Dalby crews, Queensland Ambulance paramedics and police.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.