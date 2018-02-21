Cricket for a cause Pink Stumps Day

Proserpine Junior Pitbulls Cement second place on the ladder.

Saturday 17th of Feb saw Brothers Mackay U12 head to Proserpine to take on our Junior Pitbulls as part of the Mackay U12 Joe Burs Cup.

The game was part of the Mackay Cricket Association annual Pink Stumps day so players from both teams donned their pink caps in support.

Mackay Cricket was hoping to raise over $20,000 in support of the McGrath foundation and by all accounts it looks like they will smash their target.

Brothers won the toss and elected to sent Prossie in to bat on a soggy wicket due to the overnight downpour.

Zane Hill and Josh Healey got the boys off to a solid start before one stayed low on the damp wicket and Zane was bowled out for seven.

The Lucht's brothers put in a great family performance with Owen top scoring with 13 with his brother Dean just one behind on 12. The Pitbulls finished with a total of 5/107 after 20overs.

It was then time to take to the field with thewicket starting to dry out. The Pitbulls hussled in the field and managed to keep all the Brothers players to single figures on the scoreboard.

Lachlan Altmann shon in the field for the Pitbulls with bowling figures of 2overs 2/5 and taking a catch. Proserpine managed to keep Brothers to a megre 7/83.

We will however need to work on our bowling accuracy before the finals with wides again being the top scorer for the visiting team.

The win cements Proserpine clearly in second place on the ladder with 3 rounds to go before the finals.

Not a bad effort for our first season in the competition. Next week see the boys head to Mackay to take on Norths in what will be a tough game