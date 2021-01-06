Menu
Jack Dwyer will play in the NQ Alliance U18 Championships next weekend. Picture: Jann Houley
Cricket

Cricket season just around the corner for Whitsunday players

Contributed
6th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Parents are enjoying some downtime while junior cricket is on a Christmas break.

However, with the Big Bash League kicking off, households are likely far from being cricket-free.

Cricket is slowly starting back up across the region with the summer 100 ball competition in Mackay starting this week.

The competition will be played at Harrup Park on Friday and Saturday nights and is a great opportunity for the older kids to experience playing under lights.

Some Proserpine players will head down each week to play in various teams.

Next weekend, Mackay will host the NQ Alliance U18 Championships with local lads Michael Pettiford and Jack Dwyer competing as part of the Mackay/Whitsunday Team.

The Under-12 league will start back on January 16 with Under-14s following on January 30.

Holiday cricket fun will also be heading to Cannonvale State School on January 21 with coaches from Queensland Cricket set to run a Cricket Blast day for boys and girls of all abilities aged five to 12.

The junior season will start back in Proserpine on January 29 with mid-season registrations welcome.

For more information phone Mel Dwyer on 0424 599 722 or email proserpinejca@yahoo.com

Whitsunday Times

