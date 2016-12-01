Cricket Sevens returns to town

IT'S BACK: 'The Angels' cricket team in a previous Cricket Sevens event ready for a day of fun.

CRICKET: Next weekend a growing tradition on the Whitsunday sporting calendar will return as the Whitsunday Cricket Sevens hit the Proserpine Cricket Grounds.

The mini carnival is a social event with seven-a-side cricket matches in a tournament format aimed at all ages and abilities.

Teams are encouraged to dress up and enjoy music, drinks and food as well as competitions including a ball catching machine and a ladies' box throwing competition with prizes and raffles throughout the event.

Proserpine Cricket president Craig Brown said all abilities could nominate and create a team.

"It's our major fundraiser for the year. Even if you just want to come along and watch, there'll be some great entertainment,” he said. "It's great fun. Everyone loves it.”

Teams of seven will battle it out on Saturday and Sunday, November 10-11.

Nomination forms can be found on the Proserpine Cricket Association Facebook page along with details on how to nominate your team.

Nominations will close on December 5 at 5pm. For more information, contact Craig Brown 49451983.