Cricket sevens scoring sixes

DRINKS BREAK: Chris Vanderwolf, Josh Eisemann, Marcus Muller, Nigel Dibnah, Shane Holcombe, Tony Menzies, Jamie Woods and Jeff Reibel taking a break from Cricket Sevens at the Proserpine cricket grounds last year. Inge Hansen

CRICKET: It was a dismal day at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds on Saturday as Warriors won the toss and elected to bat.

Bryce Fraser (14 not out) and Harry Quod (eight not out) got to work right away, clubbing 22 runs off just nine deliveries.

Unfortunately, the nine deliveries would be the only deliveries faced as the heavens opened, putting a stop to any further cricket being played on the day.

With Canecutters on the bye, three of their players put their time and effort into getting the bar up and running ready for Proserpine Cricket Association's gala event, the Whitsunday Cricket Sevens.

The tournament is a seven-a-side competition with games only six overs a side, with the aim of scoring as many runs in the six overs as possible.

The event caters for all levels of cricket from those who haven't played cricket, through to regular players

of the game.

Whilst team nominations have now closed, spectators or players looking for a game are welcome to attend with raffles, and competitions, and DJ Brown is expected to hit the decks and provide music to accompany the two days of cricket.

Competitions include the box-throwing competition for the ladies and the catching competition for the men.

The bar will be open with food and drinks available over the two days.

The Whitsunday Cricket Sevens is one of the most popular sporting events in the region and this year promises to be no different.

The event acts as the major fundraiser for Proserpine Cricket Association, so community support in the event is always appreciated by the club and players in what always promises to be a weekend packed full of fun and entertainment.

The event will begin this Saturday at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds. Teams are asked to be at the grounds by 830am for a 9am start. Contact Craig Brown on 4945 1983 for information.