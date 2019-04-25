Menu
Jason Roy is missing a key county game due to back spasms.
Cricket

Poms injury toll grows as Cup looms large

by PA
25th Apr 2019 7:39 AM

England will wait nervously on Jason Roy and Tom Curran following the news the pair will be sidelined for an English one-day cup fixture this week.

The duo were named in England's preliminary 15-man squad for the World Cup, which starts next month, and are expected to link up with the group this week ahead of the forthcoming one-day internationals against Pakistan and Ireland.

However, Roy suffered a back spasm while batting against Essex earlier this week, precluding him from fielding, while seam bowling all-rounder Curran was ruled out of Surrey's win over Essex because of a calf complaint.

Joe Denly, another batsman included in the World Cup party, also suffered a back problem on his return to Kent following a stint at the IPL.

The cumulative knocks could be a worry for England, with batsman Alex Hales missing Nottinghamshire's opening fixtures in the One-Day Cup because of "personal reasons".

While his World Cup is reported not to be in doubt, the fitness of pace bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood may need managing in a hectic next few months because of long-standing injuries.

Woakes insisted earlier this month he has "turned a corner" following a couple of injections to his troublesome right knee but Wood has been conspicuous by his absence for Durham this season, heightening concerns over a left ankle that has been operated on three times.

Ben Stokes has missed a couple of games in the IPL but it has been reported his absences for the Rajasthan Royals were merely a precaution.

cricket world cup david hales england cricket jason roy joe denly tom curran
News Corp Australia

