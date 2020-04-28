Menu
Crime: Bowen police appeal for information on car theft

Anna Wall
28th Apr 2020 12:25 PM
BOWEN Police have had a relatively quiet week, with one alleged drink driving incident and a stolen vehicle.

Police are reminding residents that the lifting of some restrictions this weekend does not mean social distancing rules have changed, saying they will be strictly enforcing penalties to anyone who does not comply.

STOLEN VEHICLE

Police are appealing to the public for information after a vehicle was stolen from a private residence in Bowen overnight between April 26 and April 27.

An unknown person/s entered the Scenic Crescent property, located the car keys and stole the silver Nissan X-Trail from the property.

Enquiries are still ongoing, with police asking anybody with information or who may have seen somebody acting suspiciously to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

DRIVER APPREHENDED

A Bowen resident was apprehended by police at about 11pm on Saturday April 25.

The 22-year-old man was pulled over on Leichhardt St in Bowen and allegedly recorded a BAC reading of 0.75 per cent.

The man will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on August 11.

bowen crime bowen police car theft whitsunday queensland police services
