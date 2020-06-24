Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE ON PATROL: Police will target alcohol use in public places.
POLICE ON PATROL: Police will target alcohol use in public places.
News

CRIME: Bowen tourists behaving badly

Anna Wall
24th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOWEN police have reported several tourists behaving badly, with several alleged drink driving and public nuisance offences recorded over the weekend.

Two tourists allegedly caught drink driving

A 27-year-old man was pulled over by police at 4am on Sunday June 21.

The man, who was a tourist, was intercepted on Saint Kilda St and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.076 per cent.

A second tourist was also intercepted on June 21, at 5:57pm on Soldiers Rd.

The 29-year-old man was pulled over by police and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.108 per cent.

Both men will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on July 7.

Public nuisance

Police were called to attend a disturbance at the front beach in Bowen at about 9:40pm on June 21.

Police reported a large gathering of backpackers were partaking in a party when a 23-year-old man allegedly became aggressive and abusive.

The man, who was a tourist, was arrested and bailed to appear in Bowen Magistrates court on July 7.

Public spaces

Bowen Police senior sergeant Craig Shepherd said they had seen a rise in gatherings and parties in public spaces and warned residents they would be cracking down and patrolling beaches and parks.

“We have noticed an upturn of people in public spaces, because people can’t gather in groups at pubs they’re choosing to drink in public spaces,” he said.

“We want to remind people that consuming alcohol in a public space is an offence and that police will be patrolling.”

bowen crime bowen police station drink driving offence
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RFDS dental van celebrates 10 year partnership with QCoal

        premium_icon RFDS dental van celebrates 10 year partnership with QCoal

        News Collinsville’s Community Association said the RFDS van made critical dental services available to rural communities.

        Bowen’s greatest sporting heroes remembered

        premium_icon Bowen’s greatest sporting heroes remembered

        News Bowen has produced more than just mangoes, with some great Australian sporting...

        Adani lands conservation area ‘126 times’ bigger than mine

        premium_icon Adani lands conservation area ‘126 times’ bigger than mine

        Environment It is one of the largest privately managed conservation areas in Qld

        Flashback: Bowen’s iconic column Robbo’s News is back

        premium_icon Flashback: Bowen’s iconic column Robbo’s News is back

        News Robbo’s News was an iconic addition to every Bowen Independent, and now he’s back...