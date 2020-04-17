Menu
CRIME: Chainsaws, tools stolen from Bowen High School

Anna Wall
17th Apr 2020 12:07 PM
AFTER weeks of well behaved residents, Police have seen an increase in alleged drink driving incidents and a break and enter. Police are calling for all residents to report an suspicious activity, particularly around businesses or buildings that may be closed at present.

HIGH SCHOOL BREAK IN

A break and enter occurred somewhere between the hours of 2.30pm on April 14 and 6.30am on April 15 at Bowen State High School.

A person or persons unknown entered the premises and broke into a gardening shed, stealing a chainsaw and various assorted tools.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been seen around the high school between these times. Police inquiries are continuing, if anyone has any information phone Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

VISITOR CHARGED

A 37-year-old woman was pulled over by police at 3.15am on Thursday April 16.

The Townsville woman was intercepted on Livingstone St and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.06 per cent.

The woman will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on August 11.

DOUBLE TROUBLE FOR LOCAL MAN

A 44-year-old man was pulled over by police at 11.30pm on Thursday April 16.

The Bowen man was intercepted on Don Rd and allegedly recorded a BAC two-and-a-half times over the limit of 0.13 per cent.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on August 11.

bowen crime bowen high school bowen police queensland police services
