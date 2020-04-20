Menu
CRIME: Damage caused to Bowen business

Anna Wall
20th Apr 2020 11:27 AM
AT ABOUT 11.53pm on April 18, two people approached a business on Powell Street, Bowen that was closed and secured.

One of the people used a besser brick in an attempt to force a door handle, unsuccessfully, before using the brick to damage the front glass door in an attempt to gain entry.

Both people then moved to the rear yard of the business where they were disturbed by a resident on site and ran from the scene.

No entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about the matter to make contact as soon as possible.

Anyone who has information about the CCTV images displayed above is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible, as the people in the images may be able to assist.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2000787911 within the online suspicious activity form.

Whitsunday Times

