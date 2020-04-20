CRIME: Damage caused to Bowen business

AT ABOUT 11.53pm on April 18, two people approached a business on Powell Street, Bowen that was closed and secured.

One of the people used a besser brick in an attempt to force a door handle, unsuccessfully, before using the brick to damage the front glass door in an attempt to gain entry.

Both people then moved to the rear yard of the business where they were disturbed by a resident on site and ran from the scene.

No entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

