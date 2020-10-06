Menu
Crime

CRIME: Early morning break-in at Bowen unit

Laura Thomas
6th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A BOWEN resident had a rude awakening this morning after finding an intruder in their unit.

At 1.40am on Tuesday morning, an offender gained entry to a Murroona St unit through an unlocked sliding door.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the noise woke one of the residents of the unit who "verbally challenged" the offender, who was at the fridge. 

The offender then ran out of the front door and onto the street.

Nothing was stolen from the property, however police are urging anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

The intruder was described as a teenager, about 180cm and was reportedly wearing board shorts. 

Police are reminding residents to keep their houses locked as it was the "simplest" way to prevent theft.

"Regardless of the location, thieves will invest hours in trying to locate quiet, quick and easy entry points into a home," a spokesman said. 

"Unlocked doors and unsecured windows are exactly what they are seeking.

"You can cause untold frustration to a thief by using the simplest security measures available."

