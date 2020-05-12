Menu
CRIME: Eased virus measures welcome but still policed

Jordan Gilliland
12th May 2020 11:00 AM
AFTER a few busy weeks of enforcing social distancing and coronavirus restriction measures it has been a more subdued week for Bowen police.

DRINK DRIVERS

Two men have been pulled over this week and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

A 55-year-old Bowen man was intercepted by police on Powell St, Bowen, about 1am on Sunday.

The man allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.90 and will front Bowen Magistrates Court on August 25.

Another drink driver was allegedly caught drink-driving the day before on the Queens Beach Esplanade.

The Townsville man, 33, was pulled over by police at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

Police said the man recorded a BAC of 0.115. He will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on May 26.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Bowen Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd welcomed eased restrictions surrounding social distancing measures and encouraged residents to enjoy themselves from this weekend.

However, he did warn that police would still be monitoring the new reduced measures and advised locals to check what is and isn’t allowed.

He said no fines had been handed out in the past week for disobeying coronavirus health directives, however police had reminded and educated people on rules surrounding social distancing during the week.

