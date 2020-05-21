Police reveal more details about sex doll 'dead body'

‘BODY’ FOUND: Police established a crime scene until specialist forensic officers arrived at the location and determined the wrapped body was a lifelike sex doll. Photo: Anna Wall.

AFTER numerous police specialists spent the day investigating reports of a body found wrapped in a blanket on a walking trail off the Bruce Highway near Bowen, the investigation ended with an odd find.

Specialists from the district and local Bowen Police officers attended the scene and began a land search after a member of the public phoned police about 7am, believing they had discovered a dead body.

Detectives declared a crime scene around the area, about 6km from Bowen just off the Bruce Highway, with State Emergency Service personnel and police searching the nearby bush.

The cordon preserved what could have been a crime scene until specialist forensic officers arrived at the location and determined the wrapped body was a lifelike sex doll.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said they were unable to unwrap or move the 'body' until specialist teams and equipment arrived.

"Because of the way it was wrapped up, it couldn't be disturbed until the equipment arrived from Mackay and Townsville, which is why it took hours," he said.

The anatomically-correct human-like doll was wrapped in a blanket, facedown in bushland about 1km away from the Big Mango.

Snr Sgt Shepherd said the doll was very similar to what people use when studying the human body, and was designed to be as lifelike as possible.

"People need to understand they are designed to be lifelike, they're weighted and made of silicon substance which looks lifelike," he said.

"Until they could unwrap it, it was impossible to determine what it was."

There have been some unconfirmed reports circulating about animal remains being found at the crime scene, Snr Sgt Shepherd said remains had been found at a completely separate location and were not related to this incident.

The crime scene was disbanded shortly before 3pm on Friday afternoon.

A statement from police said investigations into the origins of the doll, and how it came to be dumped off the walking trail, were ongoing and serious charges could be laid.