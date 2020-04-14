CRIME: Man caught ignoring isolation order

IT HAS been a quiet few weeks for Bowen Police with most residents complying with social distancing rules and generally upholding the law while in isolation.

This week, Bowen Police attended two incidents with one stolen vehicle and a fine issued for a breach of the mandatory 14-day isolation period.

ISOLATION FINE

A 66-year-old man has been fined for not adhering to the 14-day mandatory isolation period.

Bowen police said the man had travelled from interstate to Bowen for work, meaning he was subject to a self-isolation confinement order which, after eight days, he breached by attempting to travel to Townsville on April 8.

The man was reprimanded with a $1300 fine for failure to comply with a public health order.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said the police understood more than anybody, that times were difficult and urged the public to continue working with the police for the greater good of the community.

STOLEN VEHICLE

Police are appealing to the public for information after a vehicle was stolen from a private residence in Bowen on April 12.

An unknown person/s stole the green 1994 Nissan Navara between 12:30pm and 2:30am from a Fitzalan St property after it was left unlocked.

The vehicle was located the following morning about 9am on the Bruce Highway, and returned to its owner.

Enquiries are still ongoing, with police asking anybody with information or who may have seen somebody acting suspiciously to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.