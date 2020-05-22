Menu
Bowen Police executed a search warrant on a property after reports of drug-related activity.
News

CRIME: Numerous drug charges laid after Bowen house searched

Anna Wall
22nd May 2020 4:00 PM
IT HAS been a far less eventful week for Bowen Police, with one incident involving alleged drug possession and an alleged drink driver.

ALLEGED DRUG BUST

On May 20 at about 10am, Bowen Police executed a search warrant on a Bridge Rd property after reports of drug-related activity.

As a result of the search, a 21-year-old man and 28-year-old man were arrested and charged with supply of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a category ‘m’ weapon and obstruction of police.

The 21-year-old man was remanded in custody to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on August 11.

The 28-year-old man was bailed and is to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on August 25.

P-PLATE DRIVER ALLEGEDLY BLOWS OVER

A 17-year-old man was pulled over by police at about 2am on Friday, May 22.

The Bowen man was intercepted on Richmond Rd on a probationary licence and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.04 per cent. The limit for probationary licence holders in Queensland in zero.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on August 25.

Whitsunday Times

