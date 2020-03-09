Menu
CRIME: Offender ‘gets bogged’ evading police

Anna Wall
9th Mar 2020 12:09 PM
A MAN remains at large after he allegedly tried to run from police after the car he was in became bogged at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, as well as a separate incident involving a stolen car.

Officers are also reminding drivers to take care on the roads as wet weather is forecast for the remainder of the week.

OFFENDER AT LARGE

TWO men are accused of trying to run from police after their vehicle got bogged while they allegedly attempted to evade officers.

At 5pm on Saturday, March 7, the pair were driving in a silver/grey Toyota Soarer and allegedly attempted to evade police, but got bogged as they attempted to cross the Don River.

The passenger and the driver allegedly ran from the vehicle, with police apprehending one of the men.

One man was arrested and charged with possessing illegal substances and a large sum of cash, while the other is still at large.

Police say a motorbike was stolen from a property on Bootooloo Rd later that evening, which may be related.

If anyone has any information phone Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

STOLEN VEHICLE

A driver in a black Mercedes sedan evaded police near the Grand View Hotel at about 9pm on Saturday, March 8.

The vehicle was stolen from the Gold Coast on March 5 and has been involved in several other offences between Mackay and Bowen.

Police say the vehicle did not have a front number plate at the time of the incident and are calling for information from anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has any

further information.

If anyone has any information phone Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

