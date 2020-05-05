CRIME: Police seek info after second school break-in in weeks

SCHOOL BREAK-INS: Police are appealing for more information after two schools were broken into this month.

BOWEN Police intercepted two alleged drink-drivers this week and are calling for more information from the public on a break and enter at a Bowen school.

SCHOOL BREAK-IN

A break-in happened some time between the hours of 6pm on April 28 and 4am on April 29 at Queens Beach State School.

A person or people unknown forced open the double glass doors of the library, causing the doors to break.

Nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been seen around Queens Beach State School between these times. Police inquiries are continuing. If anyone has any information phone Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Bowen State High School was also broken into earlier in the month, on April 15.

ALLEGED DRINK-DRIVER MORE THAN TWICE LEGAL LIMIT

A Bowen man was intercepted by police on Woodlands Rd on Friday, May 1, about 10.40pm.

The 33-year-old man allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.138 per cent.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on August 11.

RANDOM BREATH TEST

A 22-year-old man was pulled over on Horseshoe Bay Rd by police about 2am on Sunday, May 3.

The Bowen man was subjected to a random breath test and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.112 per cent.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on August 11.