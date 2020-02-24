Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Crime

CRIME: Police targeting youth motorcyclists

Anna Wall
24th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO drivers are due to face court after police allegedly caught them drink driving at the weekend, with one accused of driving while almost double the legal limit.

This week police are also asking the public to keep an eye out for youths on motorcycles around Bowen as officers have received multiple calls about the issue.

Here's what's been happening around town:

DOUBLE TROUBLE

At 12:20am on Saturday a 27-year-old man was pulled over on Soldiers Rd for a roadside breath test.

The Bowen resident allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.09 per cent, nearly double the legal limit.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on March 10.

VISITOR CHARGED WITH DRINK DRIVING

A 60-year-old man was pulled over by police at 1:25am on Sunday and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.065 per cent.

The man, who is from Western Australia, was intercepted on Herbert St.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on March 10.

MOTORBIKE COMPLAINTS

Police have had numerous calls regarding youths on motorcycles in the Bowen area.

Police will be increasing their patrols but ask parents to ensure their children are supervised and have conversations with them about where they are able to ride safely.

Police have also asked community members to work with the police as much as possible when reporting incidents.

They are asking people to video or photograph offenders, without putting yourself at risk, and to be prepared to make a statement to the police.

bowen drink drivers bowen police drink drivers list queensland police servce whitsunday drink drivers
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NQ First’s signature $6 billion program

        premium_icon NQ First’s signature $6 billion program

        Business Jason Costigan today unveiled the program aimed at rejuvenating the economy of regional, rural and remote areas.

        Bowen boat crash pre-inquest: conditions ‘near perfect’

        premium_icon Bowen boat crash pre-inquest: conditions ‘near perfect’

        News Innisfail skipper Martin Cunningham inquest set for May

        IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Proserpine court today

        Crime Every week the Whitsunday Time s publishes a full list of those...

        Troubled waters as aquaculture shrinks by 30 per cent

        premium_icon Troubled waters as aquaculture shrinks by 30 per cent

        Business The region’s fisheries lost $7.9 million in savage 12 months, but some predict...