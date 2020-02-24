CRIME: Police targeting youth motorcyclists

TWO drivers are due to face court after police allegedly caught them drink driving at the weekend, with one accused of driving while almost double the legal limit.

This week police are also asking the public to keep an eye out for youths on motorcycles around Bowen as officers have received multiple calls about the issue.

Here's what's been happening around town:

DOUBLE TROUBLE

At 12:20am on Saturday a 27-year-old man was pulled over on Soldiers Rd for a roadside breath test.

The Bowen resident allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.09 per cent, nearly double the legal limit.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on March 10.

VISITOR CHARGED WITH DRINK DRIVING

A 60-year-old man was pulled over by police at 1:25am on Sunday and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.065 per cent.

The man, who is from Western Australia, was intercepted on Herbert St.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on March 10.

MOTORBIKE COMPLAINTS

Police have had numerous calls regarding youths on motorcycles in the Bowen area.

Police will be increasing their patrols but ask parents to ensure their children are supervised and have conversations with them about where they are able to ride safely.

Police have also asked community members to work with the police as much as possible when reporting incidents.

They are asking people to video or photograph offenders, without putting yourself at risk, and to be prepared to make a statement to the police.