Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man’s body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.
A man’s body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.
News

Crime scene after man found dead in Logan driveway

by Elise Williams
7th Dec 2020 5:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have declared a crime scene after a man's body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.

The man, aged 37, was found dead on a driveway at Kennedy Court about 5am.

Detectives are trying to piece together the lead up to the man's death while the cause of his death currently remains unknown.

Anyone with CCTV from the area or dashcam vision from Daintree Drive, Kennedy Drive and Diamentina Drive between 6pm Sunday and 5.15am Monday should contact police immediately.

Policelink 131444.

Originally published as Crime scene after man found dead in Logan driveway

More Stories

crime death editors picks logan village

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia should look to neighbours for climate policy

        Premium Content Australia should look to neighbours for climate policy

        Opinion LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader says the future of the reef hangs in the balance.

        Urgent watering ban: Airlie residents urged to put down hose

        Premium Content Urgent watering ban: Airlie residents urged to put down hose

        Information System outage at treatment plant and hot weather force the council to impose...

        Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Premium Content Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Business LONG READ: A farm south of Bowen will be home to our very own ‘distinctly...

        ‘Pattern shift’: Storms to break dry season in CQ

        Premium Content ‘Pattern shift’: Storms to break dry season in CQ

        Weather BOM predicts beginning of storm season in Mackay, Isaac and Whitsundays this...