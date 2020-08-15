Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Crime

Crime scene declared after IGA fire

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have declared a crime scene at an East Brisbane IGA after a blaze broke out in the business in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the IGA on the corner of Lytton Road and Manilla Street about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman fire investigators are on scene and specialists are conducting gas readings in neighbouring businesses.

The supermarket is on the ground floor of a multi-level retail and residential complex.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after IGA fire

arson crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        Premium Content $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        News The plans include ‘Instagrammable’ views from one of the region’s hidden gems.

        Neighbour dispute turns into full-blown Bowen street brawl

        Premium Content Neighbour dispute turns into full-blown Bowen street brawl

        Crime A man claims he was trying to protect his partner when he rushed out with two bats.

        Stunning waterside home wins House of the Year

        Premium Content Stunning waterside home wins House of the Year

        Home & Decorating FULL LIST: 33 Master Builders Mackay and Whitsunday winners

        The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Premium Content The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Cycling & MTB Mackay Cycling Club members Harry Ney and Tom Hall are on the Gold Coast this...