A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
News

Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
A crime scene has been declared in Moreton Bay after a teenage boy was allegedly stabbed in the stomach twice overnight.

Emergency services were called to a home in Kurwongbah, west of North Lakes, about 12.40am Saturday where a teenage boy had two abdominal wounds to his stomach.

Critical care paramedics assessed the boy who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, paramedics were called to Mildura Drive at 4.10am after a man in his late teens sustained small wounds to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition as police investigations continue.

