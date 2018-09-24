Crime scene established after car enters river
A CRIME scene has been established at a boat ramp in Maclean this evening following reports a vehicle entered the Clarence River.
Emergency services were called to the boat ramp near the Maclean Court House at McNaughton Place just before 4.30pm this afternoon after a vehicle was seen to enter the water.
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed that a crime scene was established this afternoon.
Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police services, including NSW Police divers, tomorrow morning.
Police inquiries are continuing.