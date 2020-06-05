Menu
Crime scene established after Qld house fire

by Shiloh Payne
5th Jun 2020 5:23 AM
A 72-year-old man has died and a crime scene has been established following a house fire in Brisbane's south overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to Gregory Street at Acacia Ridge just before 10pm where they found the house engulfed in fire.

The two occupants of the house, a 71-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, were inside at the time.

The pair's neighbour, a 56-year-old man, was able to assist the woman out of the house. Both were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The 72-year-old man was later located deceased inside the house.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact police.

 

 

