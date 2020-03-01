Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
News

CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

Marguerite Cuddihy
Tom Gillespie
by and
1st Mar 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KINGAROY home has been declared a crime scene after an early morning blaze on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A QPS spokeswoman said the Prince St house was well alight by the time emergency services arrived just before 5am.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore

"Nobody was home at the time of the fire," she said.

"It has been declared a crime scene, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's deemed suspicious."

The spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and more information would come to hand later in the day.

Fire crews rescued a dog from the premises, which was the only occupant at the property.

QFES investigators are on-scene determining the cause of the fire.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore

More Stories

Show More
kingaroy house fire prince st house fire south burnett house fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petterson bows out of race for Division 2

        premium_icon Petterson bows out of race for Division 2

        News Ron Petterson will no longer be recontesting the Division 2 seat, instead focusing on another passion in the community.

        GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        premium_icon GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        News Families from across the region beat the heat at the Proserpine water park this...

        THE BEES KNEES: Paying it forward with reusable wraps

        premium_icon THE BEES KNEES: Paying it forward with reusable wraps

        News There is more than one reason these beeswax wraps are making an impact in Airlie...

        WATCH: Daydream Island’s new additions

        premium_icon WATCH: Daydream Island’s new additions

        News With nine new arrivals, the facility is paving the way for giant shovelnose rays...