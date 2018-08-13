Menu
Gunshots and shattered glass wake couple in RV: Bruce Hwy

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th Aug 2018 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:39 AM

POLICE have declared a crime scene by a Central Queensland highway where a parked caravan was damaged from possible gunshots.

The two occupants of the RV, tourists from New Zealand, were camped overnight near the Bruce Hwy when they heard two loud bangs at around 5am.

Damage was caused to the body of the RV and the windscreen was shattered.

Police are investigating as to whether the damage may have been caused by gunshots.

Fortunately, neither of the two occupants was physically injured.

Police have declared a crime scene and investigations are continuing.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers on more information when Rockhampton Police hold a press conference this morning.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

