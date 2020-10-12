Menu
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man fell two storeys from his balcony on Deloraine Cl at 8.35pm on Sunday. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Crime

Man in critical condition after balcony fall

Zizi Averill
Laura Thomas
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM: A man who fell from the second floor of a Cannonvale apartment complex remains in a critical but stable condition in Townsville.

The 30-year-old man was flown to Townsville Hospital last night with significant head, chest and abdominal injuries.

A Queensland Police Serve spokesman said there were significant amounts of alcohol at the home on Deloraine Cl, but there were no reports of a party or gathering.

The spokesman said the man was found by his neighbours.

A crime scene was set up as a precaution to determine what happened.

A patch of blood on the driveway where a man was treated for significant head, chest and abdominal injuries. Picture: Elyse Wurm
INITIAL: Police have declared a crime scene in a quiet Cannonvale cul de sac after a man was found in a critical condition on a driveway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man fell two storeys from his balcony on Deloraine Cl at 8.35pm on Sunday.

"His neighbours found him lying on the driveway," she said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was treated for significant head, chest and abdominal injuries.

He was taken to Proserpine Hospital then later flown to Townsville Hospital.

The QPS spokeswoman said there were no reports of a party, however there was a significant amount of alcohol at the home.

"There were a few drinks around, but not enough to suggest another person around him," she said.

She said police had set up a crime scene to determine what happened, but there was little to suggest it was a "sinister" or "suspicious" incident.

"He's quite injured so they haven't had a chance to chat to him," she said.

"It's a precaution at this point."

