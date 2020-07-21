Crime spree: Thief allegedly stole $100K in smokes

A man allegedly stole more than $100,000 worth of smokes from a tobacco store at Marian Picture: iStock

A man allegedly stole more than $100,000 worth of smokes from a tobacco store at Marian Picture: iStock

A MAN allegedly broke into a Marian store and made off with more than $100,000 worth of smokes during an eight-day crime spree across the Mackay and Bowen regions.

Nelson Jack Kepa has been in custody since his arrest in March and is now facing a total of 30 charges, 16 of which allegedly occurred between March 10 and 18 this year.

More stories:

The cheeky spot this 24yo stashed his drugs

Lawyer examines possible ‘conflict’ in trafficking case

GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

This includes a break and enter at TSG Marian on March 16 during which more than $100,000 worth of cigarettes was stolen.

He is also accused of robbery while armed with a metal bar and causing grievous bodily harm at East Mackay on March 14 and stealing a car and driving dangerously at Bowen on March 13.

The 23 year old appeared via videolink when the case was mentioned today in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

The court heard some of the fresh charges, including robbery with violence and grievous bodily harm, would need to be committed to the district court.

Matters were adjourned to September 15 for mention.