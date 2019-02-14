Crime Stoppers volunteers vital to combatting crooks

From the disappearance of Samuel Thompson, to the murder of Tialeigh Palmer and the death of Daniel Morcombe, tips to Crime Stoppers have been vital in uncovering crucial answers for Australia's crimes.



The independent charity organisation that has helped lead police to solve some of Australia's biggest cases, will be taken over by the police department, following the sacking of staff and volunteers this week.



Crime Stoppers Queensland was established in 1989 and came to fruition through the hard work of many volunteers, the police, and my father, David Muir (former founding director and chair of the volunteer board of Crime Stoppers Queensland).



Since 1989, more than 38,000 perpetrators of crime have been apprehended as a result of anonymous tip offs through the Crime Stoppers program.



With police now manning the call centre, this could act as a deterrent for callers due to some informants becoming nervous about submitting vital information about crimes directly to the police.



There are also concerns voiced amongst senior police officers who claim their low staff numbers are already stretched in responding to crimes.



Crime Stoppers has become a vital part of the fight against crime in Queensland.



The $250,000 shortfall in funding will impact the program and potentially cost many millions of dollars in diminished crime fighting ability.