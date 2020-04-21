CRIME: Thousands of dollars of council property stolen

BOWEN Police are appealing for information from the public on a number of theft and property damage incidents, including the theft of thousands of dollars of council equipment.

IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT STOLEN

Police are appealing for information after the theft of irrigation equipment from Queens Beach in Bowen.

Police said a 50mm water meter and backflow prevention device belonging to Whitsundays Regional Council was taken sometime between midnight on April 17 and midnight on April 18.

A contractor for the council attended the scene over the weekend and found the equipment missing.

The Whitsundays Regional Council said in a Facebook post that the equipment “was recently installed as part of the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program and includes a 50mm water meter and RPZ backflow prevention device, estimated at over $3500”.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Bowen Police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

CONVENIENCE STORE DAMAGE

At 11.53pm on April 18, two people approached a business on Powell St, Bowen that was closed and secured.

Bowen Police confirmed that the premises was the Powell St convenience store.

The two people attempted to gain entry into the premises by using a besser brick to force the door handle and damage the glass front door.

The two people were unsuccessful and no entry was gained or items taken.

Police are appealing for more information and ask if anyone has any further information to please phone Bowen Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

BOYS BIKE STOLEN

A young boy’s bicycle was taken from Bowen Wangaratta Caravan Park overnight, with police appealing to the public for more information.

Police say the incident occurred at some point during the night of April 20.

The bike is a child’s BMX bike with green wheels.

Police are asking if anybody has further information or may have seen anybody acting suspiciously to please contact Bowen Police Station or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.