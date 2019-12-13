Menu
A man was fined $800 for being a public nuisance.
Crime

CRIME: What's been happening in Airlie Beach

by Deborah Friend
13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
ALCOHOL allegedly got a couple of men into trouble with the police recently.

Public nuisance

A DRUNKEN night ended in a $800 fine for a man who assaulted someone while on holiday.

The 48-year-old, from Clare, became intoxicated, according to police, and assaulted another man inside a licenced premises, in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct, on Saturday, December 7.

He was issued with a $800 on-the-spot fine for being a public nuisance and also banned from entering the Safe Night Precinct for 10 days.

Driver charged

A MOUNT Julian man has been charged with mid-range drink driving after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.125.

The 35-year-old was stopped on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannon Valley, for a roadside test about 2am on Sunday, December 8.

He was then taken to the police station for a further test, where he was issued with a Notice to Appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on January 6, 2020.

crime drink driving police wrap up public nuisance whitsunday police
Whitsunday Times

