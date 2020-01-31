Menu
Generic Queensland Police Service.
Crime

CRIME: What’s been happening in Bowen

Jordan Gilliland
31st Jan 2020 2:45 PM
IT HAS been a relatively quiet week for Bowen police, with drink drivers among the only charges laid.

DRINK DRIVER CHARGED

A Bowen man has been charged with low-range drink driving after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.6.

The 34-year-old was stopped on Herbert St, Bowen, for a roadside test about 8.30pm on Thursday, January 30.

He will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court, on February 18, 2020.

MAN NARROWLY BLOWS OVER

Another Bowen man has been charged with with low range drink driving after allegedly blowing a BAC of 0.52.

The man, 37, was travelling along the Bruce Highway at about 8.15am on January 31 when he was stopped by police for a random breath test.

He will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 3, 2020.

