CRIME: What’s been happening in Proserpine

A HEAVY police presence on Proserpine roads in the past week has led to 162 random breath tests (RBTs) being carried out, but not one driver was found to be driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Acting Sergeant David Murray said this was a great result and that the message must be getting through following the annual traffic campaign targeting the ‘fatal five’.

“There has been a high visibility enforcement on the Bruce Highway, at Proserpine, this past week,” he said.

“Police just want to remind motorists to be safe over the Christmas period and we will be out in force to make sure everyone is doing the right thing and everyone is safe.

“There will be an increased police presence on the roads during the festive period.”

Despite the good result with the RBTs, police did issue 12 infringement notices for speeding offences in the past week.

Drugs charges

TWO Proserpine men will appear in court, in January, charged with offences under the drug misuse act.

Police executed a search warrant on a Proserpine property at 7pm, on December 12.

They found marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as syringes and other drug implements.

The men, aged 31 and 47, will front Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 20, 2020.