CRIME: What's been happening in the Whitsundays

Police have charged a man with serious assault after he allegedly spat in an officer's face. Scott Powick

CHARGES have been laid over an alleged police assault, physical fight outside the sailing club and drink driving, all reported to have occurred in the Whitsundays this week.

On Monday night Whitsunday police were allegedly involved in a serious assault, where it's claimed one officer had his face spat on while dealing with a man, 31, in Proserpine Hospital.

At 8.30pm police were called to an address in Cannonvale, then later had to take the man to hospital to be medically assessed.

"He became aggressive once at the hospital,” police said.

The man will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 2.

On October 30, police say they were called to a drunken physical altercation outside the Whitsunday Sailing Club at 7.30pm.

Two Cannonvale men, aged 41 and 28 , were both fined $800 for public nuisance and handed a 10-day banning notice.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly blew more than twice the legal limit while driving on Abell Rd, Cannonvale.

The 43-year-old blew 0.115 per cent when police stopped him on November 3.

He will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 2.