The wrap-up of crime in the Whitsundays.
CRIME: What's been happening in the Whitsundays

by Deborah Friend
26th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
Man charged with weapons offences

A CANNONVALE man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on December 9, after being charged with three weapons offences.

The 47-year-old was arrested after police executed a search warrant on an address in Abell Road, Cannonvale, on November 20, at 5.30pm, following information from the public relating to possible firearms offences.

He has been charged with allegedly possessing unsecured firearms and an unregistered firearm, as well as allegedly possessing a quantity of ammunition not stored correctly.

Drunk in charge of a boat

A MAN has been charged with being allegedly under the influence while in charge of a vessel on the water, on November 19.

The 61-year-old man, from Mackay, allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.089 after he was spotted in his Dory fishing boat going "backwards and forwards" to a larger boat, in Pioneer Bay off Airlie Beach, at about 10.15am.

He will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Traffic offences targeted

SEVEN drink drivers and three drug drivers have been caught following a week-long blitz on traffic offences by Whitsunday Police, carried out last week.

This included one high range drink driving offence, when a 23-year-old Cannonvale man was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, on November 22, at 1am, and he allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.186.

Police are reminding people that they will be targeting drink drivers and drug drivers leading into the Christmas period.
"We want to make sure there are no fatalities in our area as a result of drink driving or drug driving, and we want everyone to take care on the roads," Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said.

