CRIME WRAP: Teens found drinking at primary school

Three teens were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after being found drinking at a Proserpine primary school. Picture: Brendan Francis

Three teens were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after being found drinking at a Proserpine primary school. Picture: Brendan Francis

HERE is the crime wrap up from around Proserpine, including teens found drinking at a primary school and Foxdale road crash.

Drinking on school property

On December 27, 2019, while conducting patrols three teenagers were located by Police in St Catherine’s Primary School consuming liquor.

The youths were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act and transported home to their parents.

Road crash

On December 21, 2019, a 23-year-old Proserpine man crashed his vehicle at Foxdale causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police say he was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

New year call out

On January 1, 2020, about 1am police from Proserpine were called to Hydeaway Bay where a 53-year-old local man was allegedly highly intoxicated and yelling abuse at houses in the street.

Police say they attended and located the man on the beach still yelling abuse and causing distress to residents.

Police arrested the man and bail was been objected to.