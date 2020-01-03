Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three teens were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after being found drinking at a Proserpine primary school. Picture: Brendan Francis
Three teens were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after being found drinking at a Proserpine primary school. Picture: Brendan Francis
News

CRIME WRAP: Teens found drinking at primary school

Elyse Wurm
3rd Jan 2020 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE is the crime wrap up from around Proserpine, including teens found drinking at a primary school and Foxdale road crash.

Drinking on school property

On December 27, 2019, while conducting patrols three teenagers were located by Police in St Catherine’s Primary School consuming liquor.

The youths were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act and transported home to their parents.

Road crash

On December 21, 2019, a 23-year-old Proserpine man crashed his vehicle at Foxdale causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police say he was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

New year call out

On January 1, 2020, about 1am police from Proserpine were called to Hydeaway Bay where a 53-year-old local man was allegedly highly intoxicated and yelling abuse at houses in the street.

Police say they attended and located the man on the beach still yelling abuse and causing distress to residents.

Police arrested the man and bail was been objected to.

More Stories

Show More
crime wrap police wrap proserpine police road crash youth justice act
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pilots push for flight school in Whitsundays

        premium_icon Pilots push for flight school in Whitsundays

        News Aviation experts said a flying school could put the Whitsundays on show and boost career interest.

        How to help victims of the deadly bushfires

        How to help victims of the deadly bushfires

        News If you would like to help the victims of the deadly bushfires, there are several...

        CHA-CHING: 24 biggest investments in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon CHA-CHING: 24 biggest investments in the Whitsundays

        News From the reopening of the islands to Shute Harbour, have a look at which...

        Family waiting for answers 12 months after tragic mine death

        premium_icon Family waiting for answers 12 months after tragic mine death

        Business Family and friends of worker endure long wait for answers.